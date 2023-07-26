Prosperity Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $86.9 million.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $400.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $276.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282 million.
