Quest Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. — SECAUCUS, N.J. — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $235 million.
The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.
Quest Diagnostics expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.12 billion to $9.2 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGX