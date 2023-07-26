Quest Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SECAUCUS, N.J. — SECAUCUS, N.J. — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $235 million. On a per-share basis, the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.05. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.30 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

Quest Diagnostics expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.12 billion to $9.2 billion.

