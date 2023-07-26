RPM International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio — MEDINA, Ohio — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $151.4 million.
The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $478.7 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.26 billion.
