Ryder: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI — MIAMI — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.61 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The truck leasing company posted revenue of $2.88 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from $3 to $3.25. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.24.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.20 to $12.70 per share.

