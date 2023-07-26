Ryder: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI — MIAMI — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18 million in its second quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from $3 to $3.25. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.24.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.20 to $12.70 per share.
