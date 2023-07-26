Sallie Mae: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. — NEWARK, Del. — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $265.1 million.
The student loan company posted revenue of $778 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $386.6 million, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $370.1 million.
