Seagate: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $92 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The electronic storage maker posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $529 million, or $2.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.38 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Seagate expects its results to range from a loss of 36 cents per share to earnings of 4 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.32 billion.
