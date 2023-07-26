Silgan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $78.9 million.
The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Silgan expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.20.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.
