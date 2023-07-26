Silgan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $78.9 million. The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Silgan expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.20.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.

