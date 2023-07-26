Stock Yards: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $27.7 million.
The holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $84.2 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.3 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYBT