Stock Yards: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The bank, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $84.2 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.3 million.