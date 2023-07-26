Sun Communities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The Southfield, Michigan-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $249.6 million, or $1.96 per share, in the period. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $89.8 million, or 72 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Southfield, Michigan, posted revenue of $863.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sun Communities expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $2.49 to $2.56.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $7.09 to $7.23 per share.

