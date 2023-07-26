Sun Communities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The company said it had net income of $89.8 million, or 72 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Southfield, Michigan, posted revenue of $863.5 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, Sun Communities expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $2.49 to $2.56.
The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $7.09 to $7.23 per share.
