TE Connectivity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $528 million. The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.77 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $4 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $1.63.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEL

Gift this article Gift Article