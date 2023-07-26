TE Connectivity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $528 million.
The electronics maker posted revenue of $4 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $1.63.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.
