Teledyne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $185.3 million. The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of $3.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $4.67 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.63 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Teledyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.70 to $4.80.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $19 to $19.20 per share.

