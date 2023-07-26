Teledyne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $185.3 million.
The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.
For the current quarter ending in September, Teledyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.70 to $4.80.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $19 to $19.20 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDY