Teradyne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. — NORTH READING, Mass. — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $120.1 million. The North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $684.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $657 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from 61 cents to 81 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $650 million to $710 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $687.9 million.

