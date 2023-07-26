Thermo Fisher: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WALTHAM, Mass. — WALTHAM, Mass. — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.36 billion. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $3.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.15 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.43 per share.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies posted revenue of $10.69 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.99 billion.

Thermo Fisher expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.28 to $22.72 per share, with revenue in the range of $43.4 billion to $44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMO

Gift this article Gift Article