MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $51.2 million in its second quarter.

The Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $357.2 million in the period.

