TriCo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICO, Calif. — CHICO, Calif. — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $24.9 million.
The holding company for Tri Counties Bank posted revenue of $122.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $104.3 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.
