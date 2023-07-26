Tyler Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PLANO, Texas — PLANO, Texas — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $49.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.01 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $504.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $490.7 million.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.60 to $7.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion.

