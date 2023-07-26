Tyler Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas — PLANO, Texas — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $49.1 million.
The information management software provider posted revenue of $504.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $490.7 million.
Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.60 to $7.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion.
