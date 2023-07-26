Virtu Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $16.7 million.
The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $506.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $278.7 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.7 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIRT