Wyndham: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 26, 2023 at 5:18 p.m. EDT

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $70 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The hotel and resort chain posted revenue of $362 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.8 million.

Wyndham expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.92 to $4.06 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WH

