Wyndham: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $70 million.
The hotel and resort chain posted revenue of $362 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.8 million.
Wyndham expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.92 to $4.06 per share.
