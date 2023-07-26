Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For decades, the Walt Disney Co. paid up when the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball demanded more for rights to games that its ESPN network sought to broadcast. Now the sports colossus is hoping to turn the tables. According to reports late last week, Disney approached the three leagues recently about taking equity stakes in ESPN. The goal is to ensure that ESPN has the content and capital to make the tricky and expensive transition into a streaming service.

It’s a great idea for ESPN, which is struggling to manage a decline in its cash-cow cable audience even as rights fees climb precipitously. For the leagues, however, the case for owning even a small part of ESPN is tenuous at best. Doing so would almost certainly aggravate other streamers and broadcasters that own rights while curtailing a key bidder — ESPN — for future ones by creating an incentive to favor it. If ESPN is going to thrive in the streaming age, it will need to pay up — just like everyone else — and hope that its subscribers won’t mind paying, too.

The value of live sports on television has been spiraling upward since 1961. That year, Congress passed an antitrust exemption that allowed sports leagues to negotiate collective contracts for all of their teams. In 1962, CBS paid $9.3 million for two years of NFL football. Two years later, CBS and ABC squared off in a first-ever competitive bid for the league’s next two years. CBS won with a $28.2 million bid that surpassed the NFL’s expectations.

Starting in the 1990s, cable subscriptions drove the growth, with ESPN leading the way. Cable companies bundled the channel with others, forcing subscribers to pay for it whether they watched sports or not. ESPN commands an average of about $9 for each subscriber, giving it the revenue to bid against broadcast networks for sports and to increase its offers — as long as cable grows. In 1987, it paid the NFL $153 million for three years of Sunday Night Football, marking the league’s first cable television deal. Four decades later, it paid $2.7 billion a year to broadcast Monday Night Football through 2033.

That most recent deal is unlikely to turn out as well as past ones for the network. Thanks to cord-cutting, ESPN has lost around one-quarter — or roughly 25 million — of its subscribers over the last decade, and more are fleeing by the month. For ESPN, the squeeze is on. Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger has acknowledged that the network’s future is streaming. But getting to that future is tricky. Shift live content too quickly to the digital platform, and he risks losing lucrative cable subscribers; go too slow, and he misses out on the future of sports broadcasting.

Unwilling to simply lose subscribers, ESPN launched the ESPN+ streaming app in 2018. But broadcast rights and streaming rights are typically acquired separately. As a result, the streaming service has plenty of content, but it lacks many live events that cable subscribers take for granted. That’s not the only thing ESPN+ lacks: It averages $5.53 of revenue per subscriber (many of whom access the service through Disney+ or Hulu). Last year, the service lost around $400 million.

Those losses are ill-timed. The cost of streaming rights is increasing, driven by cord-cutting and the interest of technology companies. In 2021, Amazon.com Inc. agreed to buy 11 seasons of Thursday Night Football to stream for around $1.2 billion a season. And in late 2022, Alphabet Inc. acquired the right to stream on YouTube TV seven years of the NFL’s Sunday ticket games for $2 billion a season. It’s not just the NFL; other sports that ESPN has broadcast are also going online. For example, Apple owns rights to Major League Soccer streams and a weekly MLB doubleheader. And all of the large tech companies are reportedly keen to get into the business of streaming NBA games, whose rights will become available in 2025.

Still, all is not lost for ESPN. Tens of millions of Americans still have cable bundles, in part because ESPN still has key broadcast rights for professional and college sports. It also has a well-known brand and the backing of Disney. But those advantages may not amount to much when the competition is a deep-pocketed technology giant with hundreds of millions of users. At a minimum, the NFL, NBA and MLB would be best served by avoiding ownership stakes in one potential streamer — ESPN — when others are ready to pay even more to secure users for their platforms.

For ESPN, that leaves few good choices other than to prepare to raise its bidding prices even higher and hope that it can eventually pass along the costs to streamers. The technology giants are counting on it. In 2023, Alphabet will charge more for NFL’s Sunday Ticket than DirectTV did in its final year of the service (with some discounts available). As the cost of programming — sports and otherwise — increases for the technology companies, subscription prices elsewhere will rise, too. Will the fans pay? ESPN is watching.

