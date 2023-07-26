Fed poised to raise rates again as it weighs how much further to go

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates for the 11th time in 16 months on Wednesday, as policymakers grapple with how much more they need to do to snuff out inflation — and whether they would slow the economy too much. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Central bankers have been resolute in their fight to tame high prices, making clear they won’t let up prematurely. That has led the Fed to hike its benchmark policy rate more than 5 percentage points since March 2022, a historic pace designed to cool demand for all kinds of goods and services, including mortgage rates, auto loans and business hiring.

Fed leaders have set expectations for another quarter-point hike at the conclusion of their two-day policy meeting, which would bring the federal funds rate to between 5.25 and 5.5 percent. But the decision comes at a tricky time. Last month, officials left rates unchanged so they could understand what was happening in the economy, including with the job market, inflation and wages. The Fed is essentially trying to tweak rates gently so they don’t go too far and send the economy into a recession. But no one knows exactly what the right pace and rate levels are to avoid that.

“The Fed has said they’re being very data dependent and that they’re not going to overreact” said Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project and a former chief economist at the Congressional Budget Office. “They can’t allow particular data releases to maybe [cause a] pause, or not.”

She added: “When will they know that they’re done?”

The Fed will announce its rate hike decision at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Then at 2:30 p.m., Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell will appear at a news conference, where he is likely to get questions on plans for interest rates, the odds of a recession and the path of inflation, especially on key categories that haven’t shown much progress.

In addition to Wednesday’s expected decision, the Fed has indicated plans to raise rates one more time this year. But nothing is guaranteed, and Powell will probably be asked how he and his colleagues will decide when enough is enough.

The choice will hinge on a range of factors that make the economy difficult to read in real time. Rate hikes work with a lag, and it’s unclear when the full scope of the Fed’s policies will hit. Experts believe the banking crisis in March will also continue to slow bank lending and tighten credit conditions, but it will take time to see how strong those effects are.

Still, inflation is above normal levels, and the Fed is pressing on. Specifically, a measure of “core” inflation — one that strips out volatile categories like food and energy, plus housing — isn’t letting up. That measure stems largely from wage pressures and mismatches in the labor market, including in service industries that have struggled to find workers.

Getting some of the stickier source of inflation down could be difficult without significant slowing in the labor market, which has shown remarkable resilience. The unemployment rate is at a hot 3.6 percent — the same level as when the Fed began raising rates in March 2022 — and the job market has grown for 30 consecutive months. That has bolstered confidence that the Fed’s inflation fight may not trigger a spike in unemployment or widespread layoffs, especially since there are still far more job openings in the economy than there are people looking for work.

Other parts of the economy, too, suggest the Fed might be inching closer to a “soft landing.” Consumer demand and spending has stayed much stronger than economists anticipated. Many Americans have more in the bank than before the pandemic and are still spending. Wages are now rising faster than inflation.

Major banks are paring back forecasts for a recession, driving major stock indexes upward. On Tuesday, markets closed slightly up, with the Dow clinching a 12th straight day of gains as traders awaited the Fed’s news. The housing market underwent a brief recession last year, but it is already turning around. And rents are starting to cool.

But there are still risks that this strength could wane, especially if the Fed has to keep borrowing costs high. The Fed is projecting very low growth this year. And any new shock to the economy — be it another banking crisis or some unknown threat altogether — could upend the central bank’s plans once again.

“We’re going to get inflation down to 2 percent over time,” Powell said in June. “We, we want to do that with the minimum damage we can to the economy, of course. But we have to get inflation down to 2 percent, and we will.”

