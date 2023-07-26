Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The coming of congestion pricing to the southern third of Manhattan is bringing special pleaders out of the woodwork. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority should do its best to disappoint most of them. There is, however, one group complaining about the unfairness of the congestion charge that has a point and should get a break.

I speak of the residents of New Jersey, who already pay $14.75 to drive into Manhattan at peak hours (that’s with an E-ZPass transponder; it’s $17 without). The motivation behind the congestion charge is to (1) reduce traffic in the most crowded parts of Manhattan and (2) raise money for public transportation improvements. The relatively steep tolls that motorists pay to cross the Hudson River from New Jersey into Manhattan through the Holland and Lincoln tunnels and over the George Washington Bridge already serve to (1) reduce traffic in Manhattan and (2) subsidize public transportation. The public transportation they subsidize consists of PATH trains and bus and ferry terminals controlled by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, not subways, buses and commuter trains controlled by the MTA, but it’s not really the fault of New Jersey motorists that the area’s transportation system is a “hydra-headed and fragmented monstrosity,” as soon-to-be-elected New York City mayoral candidate John Lindsay put it in 1965.

To get a sense of how fragmented, here’s what it currently costs to drive into Manhattan using the bridges and tunnels of the Port Authority, MTA, New York City Department of Transportation and New York State Department of Transportation:

The Port Authority’s tunnels and bridge are by far the most expensive; the MTA’s cost either $6.55 or $3, which will increase to $6.94 and $3.18 in August; and the rest are free. From a congestion-pricing perspective, it is those driving into Manhattan by way of the city’s Brooklyn, Manhattan, Williamsburg and Queensboro bridges over the East River and the one state and eight city bridges over the Harlem River who face the least disincentive to clog the borough’s streets and make the least contribution to financing the city and region’s transportation infrastructure. Whatever congestion charge the MTA settles on, they should have to pay the full amount. Those who are already paying tolls should get a rebate.

That’s what veteran New York City transportation analyst and activist Charles Komanoff and Columbia Business School climate economist Gernot Wagner concluded earlier this month in a report titled “A Congestion Toll New York Can Live With.” Komanoff and Wagner propose a $15 peak congestion charge from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, which would drop to $9 on weekends and $3 overnight, with those driving into the south-of-60th-Street congestion zone through a toll crossing getting a rebate for tolls paid (they also propose different pricing for taxis and car services, which I’m not going to get into here). Someone driving into Manhattan at rush hour through the Holland or Lincoln tunnels would thus owe only an additional 25 cents in congestion fee.

Komanoff and Wagner don’t think that those driving into Manhattan through the toll crossings well north of the congestion zone — the George Washington, Henry Hudson and Robert F. Kennedy bridges — should receive the rebate because “those trips are imposing delay costs and various pollution externalities (fumes and noise) and collision dangers” outside the congestion zone that add up to more than the $15 congestion fee. Komanoff is the creator of the Balanced Transportation Analyzer, a spreadsheet-based model of such costs that has been influential in bringing congestion pricing to New York, so I’ll take his and Wagner’s word for that. But politics may dictate otherwise because one of the most outspoken critics of the congestion charge is US Representative Josh Gottheimer, who represents a far-northern New Jersey district from which motorists generally get to the city by way of the George Washington Bridge.

With New Jersey suing last week to halt the implementation of the plan, and possessing the ability through its half-control of the Port Authority to gum up area transportation, some sort of compromise seems necessary. “Politically what makes sense is money that is being paid by these New Jersey residents should go to improve transit services between the two states,” said Philip Plotch, principal researcher at the Washington-based Eno Center for Transportation (and a resident of Gottheimer’s district). Tolls paid to the Port Authority, which last year brought in about $1 billion more than what the agency spent on its bridges, tunnels and bus and ferry terminals, while PATH ran a $621 million deficit, already do that. Part of any additional Manhattan congestion charges paid by New Jersey residents ought to go interstate transit improvements as well, Plotch added.

Using toll revenue from motorists to pay for other nice things has a century-long history in New York, as Plotch and co-author Jen Nelles of Oxford Brookes Business School detail in their new history, Mobilizing the Metropolis: How the Port Authority Built New York.(1) Formed in 1921 to come up with better ways to move freight across the Hudson River, the Port Authority soon turned to building automobile bridges connecting Staten Island to New Jersey. It did this so quickly and competently that it was given control of the Holland Tunnel, which had been constructed by separate and often-feuding New Jersey and New York tunnel commissions, and went on to build the George Washington Bridge and Lincoln Tunnel. With the resulting revenue stream, the Port Authority was then able to take over the region’s airports, build Port Newark into a container-shipping leader and become a major real estate player in midtown and lower Manhattan. That last endeavor, aka the World Trade Center, was what roped the Port Authority into operating a transit system as it took over the bankrupt Hudson & Manhattan Railroad, since rechristened PATH, in exchange for the New Jersey governor’s WTC support.

On the other side of Manhattan, Robert Moses was building another toll-financed empire, the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, which used its riches to build the New York Coliseum on Columbus Circle and various other facilities before being forced into a merger in 1968 with the Metropolitan Commuter Transportation Authority (since shortened to MTA) recently created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller and the state Legislature. Since then, tolls on the MTA’s two tunnels and seven bridges have been supporting public transportation in New York City and its suburbs to the north and east, with the “toll surplus” coming to $779 million in 2019 and an estimated $1.1 billion last year.

Why are the other crossings into Manhattan free? The first bridge between Manhattan and the Bronx, completed in 1693, charged “1 penny for each head of neat cattell; two pens for each mann and horse, and 12 pens for each score of hoggs and sheep.” But the Kings Bridge, as it was called, got a no-toll competitor in 1759, and subsequent bridges over the relatively narrow Harlem River seem to have mostly followed that example. Building bridges over the East River was a much bigger undertaking, and the Brooklyn Bridge, completed in 1883, and three other city bridges over the river started out charging tolls to help defray the cost. In 1911, though, Mayor William J. Gaynor rescinded the 10-cent toll in the name of civic unity, declaring that “I see no more reason for toll gates on the bridges than for toll gates on Fifth Avenue or Broadway.”

Times have changed, and congestion pricing will erect virtual toll gates on Fifth Avenue and Broadway. The toll rebates envisioned under the Komanoff-Wagner plan mean those who drive into Manhattan on free city bridges would contribute most of the $1.3 billion a year in expected congestion charges.(2)Which seems only fair.

--With assistance from Elaine He.

(1) The book is also the source of the John Lindsay quote in the second paragraph.

(2) They estimate that 45% of the revenue will come from those driving on the four city East River bridges, and 40% from those entering the congestion zone from the north. I’m assuming that enough of the latter group will have crossed the Harlem River on a free bridge to bring the total past 50%.

Justin Fox is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business, economics and other topics involving charts. A former editor and writer at the Harvard Business Review, Time and Fortune, he is author of “The Myth of the Rational Market.”

