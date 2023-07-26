Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In a political street brawl against a seasoned battler, Alison Rose, the now ex-chief executive officer of NatWest Group Plc, made a naïve attempt to fight back. It was a calamitous misjudgment that cost Rose her job. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When Coutts, the private banking arm of NatWest, decided to drop Nigel Farage, the former political party leader turned media provocateur, as a client, it was within its rights to do so. He is no ordinary customer and his accounts at Coutts were no ordinary service.

The bank’s error wasn’t its decision. It was talking about it too openly. The bank knew there was a strong chance that Farage would create a media storm over being told to find a new bank, and yet it still managed to stumble blindly into the thick of it. Rose shouldn’t have spoken explicitly to a BBC journalist about an individual client, especially one on the front pages of most UK newspapers.

Wealthy clients are often costly to manage, particularly those connected to politics and with a high public profile. Farage sees his treatment as an attack on free speech and even punishment for his strident social and political views. His private-banking difficulties have not, however, restricted his ability to continue his own freely available TV show or to enjoy more mainstream publicity in the past few weeks than he’s been able to drum up for some time.

Rose countered Farage’s claims by telling the BBC reporter that closing his account was an entirely commercial decision – or, in her words, leaving the reporter “with the impression” that it was so. Perhaps this was deliberate, or perhaps she hadn’t properly researched the details; either way, this was bad. The excerpts of the bank’s reputational risk report that Farage has revealed to various newspapers showed that both politics and economic value played a role.

A great volume of hot air has been expelled already in outrage that any company should refuse to deal with a client because of their views or values. However, the law has already spoken on this point: Just as it should be in a liberal society, no business can be forced to perform a service if that directly conflicts with its own values. In 2018, the UK Supreme Court ruled that a bakery run by committed Christians could not be compelled to ice the words “Support Gay Marriage” onto a cake — though they would still have to bake the cake.

Banking is different because its services are often seen by governments, regulators and others as enabling the activities of their clients. Also, it is next to impossible to live in the modern world without them. But Farage’s arrangements have nothing to do with UK legal requirements that everyone have access to essential banking.

The Coutts-Farage battle isn’t even as morally sensitive as the cake case. Call me cynical, but “values” in the case of major companies mostly amount to the brand image it wants to present to its employees and customers: These values are a function of commercial expediency, not deeply held beliefs. A bank like NatWest cares about its reputation among its clients and staff and will do its best to present values that are common to a wide version of the audience it wishes to attract. I’ve written before about how banks might skew their image toward the younger end of their target audience because that is where the most long-term new business can often be found.

Banks’ clients often attract reputational costs and distractions: Witness the regular climate-related protests against many finance firms for continuing to fund anything to do with fossil fuels. Or the opprobrium heaped on those in the US that support staff medical expenses when seeking a legal abortion. Media provocateurs can create real financial risks: If any bank had loans out to Infowars host Alex Jones when a jury ordered him to pay nearly $1 billion in compensation to victims of a US school shooting and he declared bankruptcy, then that bank must regret it deeply now.

Banks — especially private banks — repeatedly retain relationships with all manner of people who present high reputational risks when those clients are a great source of revenue. There are plenty of examples from the cultural to the outright criminal. For better or worse, all these relationships involve a cold cost-benefit analysis.

Coutts saw a risk to its reputation from banking a highly visible campaigner whose views conflicted with the image it wanted to convey to the world; that presents a potential cost. His status as a politically exposed person, which is a regulatory designation, along with this reputational risk, meant regular client reviews were needed. That incurs an actual cost. Lastly, as Farage said himself on the BBC’s Newsnight program, he was dropped after repaying a mortgage. That would cut the revenue the bank got from him.

It’s impossible to know what the profitability of his relationship looked like before or after the mortgage because those details are private. But if the bank decided the account was no longer worth the risks, that is just a banal business decision.

Some politicians have claimed this case is the tip of a terrible iceberg: That ordinary people are having ordinary accounts closed because of things they say on social media. Do banks really spend the time and money it would take to do this? If regulators have had, or now receive a flood of complaints that this has been happening, then they certainly should investigate it thoroughly.

But that isn’t what this case is about: Farage vs. Coutts is about high-cost, high-fee banking for a very visible and reputationally significant client. NatWest’s leaders knew what was at stake. It’s kind of incredible they made such a mess of it.

