After a year-long search, struggling retailer Gap Inc. has found a new chief executive officer in Richard Dickson, the president and chief operating officer of toy company Mattel Inc. The owner of such brands as Gap, Old Navy and Athleta, praised Dickson’s track record as a “proven transformational brand builder” who it hopes “redefines the future potential” of Gap, whose stock surged as much as 9%. Here’s hoping for Gap’s sake.

What the San Francisco-based retailer failed to mention in its announcement is that Dickson becomes the seventh CEO over the last 20 years to take on the challenge of turning around Gap’s ailing fortunes. In that time, Gap’s shares have fallen 48%, compared with a gain of 356% for the benchmark S&P 500 Index. Such performance over a sustained period of time suggests Gap’s troubles are deeply structural, and it’s fair to ask whether any one person can right this ship.

Gap has talked about getting back to its roots as a trailblazing fashionista, a reputation it earned in the 1990s under then CEO Mickey Drexler. It was difficult at the time to talk about American streetwear without mentioning Gap. The brand’s line of minimalist affordable prep casual wear defined aspirational middle-class youth culture. It’s stock traded at historic highs of around $53 as its lines of crisp polo shirts, button ups and khakis became not just classy, but classic. A sales slump in the early aughts driven by a run of unsuccessful product launches such as brightly-colored jeans and slacks led to Drexler’s resignation in 2002. A cascade of CEOs followed, including Paul Pressler, Glenn Murphy, Art Peck and Sonia Syngal, who resigned in July of 2022 after a poorly executed line of plus size clothing at Old Navy left the company with unwanted inventory.

As technology has hastened the speed of fashion trends, Gap has failed to keep up. Its namesake brand has struggled to persuade consumers that its clothes, which are often off trend, are worth the higher price tag than what they can find at fast fashion retailers such as Zara or Hennes & Mauritz AB. It has dealt with slowing demand by heavily discounting its goods and sending more inventory to its outlet stores, which has further squeezed profit margins. Gap’s heightened discounting on off-trend products also amplifies its reputation among consumers as being overpriced.

Gap is also still pruning its fleet of mall-based stores. While there are still high-end shopping centers bringing in foot traffic, Gap tends to have its stores at indoor malls that have failed to keep up with shoppers. At the same time, its online presence has wavered. Gap doesn’t have a strong online commerce business such as allowing consumers to buy online and pick up in-store, a simple strategy that other retailers adopted much earlier. In other words, it’s behind technologically. Chairman and interim CEO Bob Martin has done some work to accelerate decision making at the company. Earlier this year, he took aim at corporate roles that created various bottlenecks by laying off some 1,800 people.

Even so, it’s a question as to whether Dickson can apply the lessons from the turnaround of Mattel’s toy business to Gap’s apparel business. Mattel is fundamentally different from Gap, and has yet to translate its intellectual property licensing success to toy sales, especially across a doll business that includes Barbie. Dickson does have Gap’s renaissance as a vintage brand among young shoppers working in his favor. If he can translate that brand appeal into new classic-worthy products, then he has a better shot at a turnaround.

It’s tempting to pin the future success of a long-struggling company on a shiny new executive. But shareholders would be wise to appreciate a Gap turnaround isn’t as simple as a one-person job.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Leticia Miranda is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. She was previously a business reporter at NBC News and a retail reporter at BuzzFeed News.

