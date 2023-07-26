Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

High hopes were pinned on China’s reopening from the Covid-19 pandemic as a remedy for the country’s slowing economy. But while growth has rebounded somewhat, joblessness among young people has soared, a worrying development for a Communist Party obsessed about social stability and for the economy’s longer-term prospects. The youth unemployment rate has hit new highs this year — four times the national level — as millions of new graduates entered the labor market. While Beijing is trying to encourage public and private hiring, and an eventual economic recovery should create more jobs, underlying trends could keep youth unemployment relatively high for some time.

1. How bad is the problem?

The unemployment rate for 16- to 24-year-olds in China’s urban areas spiked at 21.3% in June, the third consecutive month above 20% and the highest level in official data going back to 2018. Almost 12 million college graduates were expected to hit the job market this year, exacerbating the problem. In the US, the jobless rate for the 16-24 age group is just 7.5%, while in the euro zone, the jobless rate for people under 25 is 13.9%. In India, which has a similar sized population as China, the youth unemployment rate was estimated by the World Bank at 17.9% last year.

2. Why is China’s rate so high?

It’s a combination of cyclical factors — linked to the slowdown in the economy — and longer-term structural trends. Young people tend to dominate in jobs in services industries, like restaurants, and in retail — sectors that took a major hit during the pandemic when China used stringent controls like citywide lockdowns and quarantines to curb Covid infections. Economic growth slowed to 3% last year, the second-weakest pace in more than four decades. Beijing’s regulatory crackdown in the education, technology and property sectors also led to large-scale job losses in recent years, making those areas less viable options for young, ambitious job seekers. Beyond those drivers, unemployment is also rising because of changes in the population: China has more people graduating from universities now than ever before, and many are reluctant to take on factory jobs with long hours and low pay. There’s also a mismatch between the skills that job seekers have and what businesses require. High-tech skills, in particular, are in short supply. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also points to, for example, a 20% increase in the three years through 2021 for graduates in the category labeled “education and sport” in the official dataset, while hiring demand slumped for those fields.

3. What are the implications for the economy?

Rising joblessness means less income for young people and reduced spending on goods like mobile phones or entertainment and travel, which curbs economic output. While it’s difficult to quantify, research suggests young people in China are an important driver of overall consumption in the economy, and are big luxury spenders too. That said, the 16-24 age group makes up about 7% of China’s urban labor force, according to Citigroup Inc., so is not as big of a driver of consumer spending as older groups. High unemployment affects confidence in the economy and could weaken productivity if it’s prolonged. In China, it’s also driving social disaffection among young people, prompting many to drop out of the rat race completely in a phenomenon known as “lying flat.” And it risks stoking social instability if young people become more angry and frustrated about their lack of opportunities.

4. What’s the government doing about it?

Beijing is pushing state-owned companies to hire more graduates, giving subsidies to businesses to recruit young people and trying to boost vocational education in order to address the skills mismatch in the economy. Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang in May asked state-owned companies to hire at least as many graduates this year as they did in 2022. Ultimately, though, job creation will depend on stronger growth in the economy, especially in services industries, where young people dominate. Consumer and business activity initially rebounded after China’s reopening but had eased by mid-year. Private businesses will need to feel more confident about growth prospects before they invest and expand their workforces — yet there are plenty of reasons for them to stay cautious, including the global slowdown, and rising US-China tensions, especially regarding access to advanced technologies. The government has pledged action to rebuild the private sector, but as of mid-year concrete measures were lacking.

