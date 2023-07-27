Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You can almost hear Alejandro Mayorkas’s sigh of relief. Last month, only 99,545 migrants ran into US agents while trying to cross over the Mexican border. That’s about half as many as were nabbed in June 2022 and the lowest monthly tally since February 2021, when immigration from across the hemisphere had just started its inexorable climb.

Under relentless attack from Republicans zeroing in on the theme of a border out of control, the embattled secretary of Homeland Security can claim that the administration’s strategy is, in fact, working.

The mix of carrots and sticks — new avenues to apply for asylum from afar combined with an ironclad threat to turn away all who show up at the border without an appointment — appears to be convincing prospective migrants to reconsider making their way to the United States.

For all the comfort this gives the White House — and the chagrin it likely provokes in the GOP — the approach deserves a more critical examination, however.

For one thing, it’s legally vulnerable. On Tuesday a federal judge agreed with immigrant advocacy groups that it violates the right of asylum seekers to a hearing and puts migrants at risk. The administration now has two weeks to appeal. On the other end of the ideological divide, Republican-led states are suing on the grounds that the strategy’s “carrots” create a new type of visa without congressional authorization.

And the administration’s strategy has historical weaknesses, too. Deterrence — convincing prospective migrants that traveling to the US without the proper paperwork is pointless — has been the centerpiece of US immigration policy since the Clinton administration pulled out all the stops in its 1990s battle against illegal immigration.

“Though a 100 percent apprehension rate is an unrealistic goal,” noted the Border Patrol’s Strategic Plan for 1994 and Beyond, “we believe we can achieve a rate of apprehensions sufficiently high to raise the risk of apprehension to the point that many will consider it futile to continue to attempt illegal entry.”

Old hands in the immigration debate might recall “Operation Gatekeeper” and “Operation Hold the Line,” which stationed 400 border agents 100 yards apart from one side of El Paso sector to the other, covering the border between Marfa, Texas, and Tucson, Arizona. The operation was credited with a 72% drop in apprehensions along this line from 1993 to 1994, and a continuous decline in unlawful border crossings until 1997.

But a look back on 30 years’ worth of a bipartisan push that swelled the Border Patrol from 4,300 agents in 1994 to around 20,000 last year suggests, at best, a mixed track record. Deterrence, for starters, didn’t deter for long. And the policy had many unexpected consequences, some of which arguably threaten the national security of the United States in the present day.

Immigrant encounters with Border Patrol agents fell from 1993 to 1994, to about one million, but they bounced right back, to 1.7 million in 2000. (They hit a low of 310,000 in 2017 and surged to 2.2 million last year.) The beefed-up borders during the Clinton and subsequent Bush administrations, moreover, were unable to prevent the unauthorized population of the United States from hitting a peak of some 12 million in 2007.

Though deterrence didn’t quite hit its targets, it had a huge impact along other margins. For instance, by pushing migrants toward more remote and inhospitable areas of the border, it turned the Arizona desert into a graveyard.

It changed migrant demographics. As crossing the border became more difficult, migrant men who would go back and forth between homes in Mexico and jobs in the US decided to park their lives north of the border and brought their families along. In 1995 only one-third of unauthorized immigrants had been in the US for 10 years or more. By 2017, their share had doubled to two-thirds.

The population of undocumented migrants did plateau and even decline slightly following the housing bust in 2008, suggesting net migration went into reverse. But that was largely a response to economic and demographic forces: Job opportunities in the US dwindled while the Mexican economy managed to remain crisis-free. Mexicans got older, slimming the cohorts of teen migrants.

As all this was happening, every new attempt in Washington to harden the border created a welcome new stream of income to the forces behind the most complicated challenges in the US-Mexico bilateral relationship: Mexican criminal organizations.

The Biden administration may not consider the increase in kidnappings that followed its policies to strand prospective immigrants in Mexico to be a priority on par with the urgent goal of deterrence. Expelling migrants to a city far from where they attempted to cross into the US, may put them at higher risk of abuse by criminal gangs. What matters more is that such “lateral expulsions” reduce recidivism.

What such thinking lacks, though, apart from a conscience, is an understanding that each of these decisions ultimately means more money for the bad guys.

Policies like the Migrant Protection Protocols and Title 42, which allowed US authorities to expel prospective migrants summarily to Mexico, provided criminal organizations in border cities with a well-stocked pool of victims to extort or hold for ransom.

From January 2021 to December 2022, there were nearly 13,500 reported incidents of attacks against migrants and asylum seekers stranded in border cities or expelled to Mexico under Title 42. This includes everything from assault and rape to kidnapping and extortion.

Human smugglers — coyotes, in the parlance — have proliferated. In 2020, US authorities prosecuted 1,343 people for human trafficking, up from 729 in 2011. And their services become more expensive at every turn. The cost of a guided journey from Central America can easily surpass $10,000.

The money adds up. A Treasury Department report cited an analysis by the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center that human smuggling along the border with Mexico generates an estimated $2 billion to $6 billion in yearly revenue. Another number, $13 billion per year, has pinged across the media from a story in the New York Times. That is more than half the Biden administration’s 2024 budget request for border security.

A careful study by researchers at the Rand Corporation estimated that smugglers in 2017 made up to $2.3 billion ferrying migrants from three countries: Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Just crossing the border into the US accounted for $988 million of this.

Human smugglers are entwined with drug cartels, who generally control the border, moving meth and fentanyl across. They charge up to a few thousand dollars just for permission to cross on their turf. Woe be to the immigrant caught by a gang while trying to go it alone without paying the fees and knowing the code words.

A migrant caught by agents in the US and sent back across will probably have to pay again, especially if she was expelled laterally to some new city controlled by a new gang that doesn’t want to know that she already paid some other criminal group several hundred miles away. If she doesn’t have the money, she may have family somewhere for the gang to shake down.

According to the Rand report, on top of smugglers fees, migrants from the three Central American countries paid up to $180 million to drug trafficking organizations at the border for “floor rights” — permission to be in their territory.

The Biden administration’s new deterrence plan could well work better than past efforts. Unlike Gatekeeper and Hold the Line, Washington’s new strategy acknowledges that for deterrence to work, the US must provide legal alternatives. The hope is that if enough legal doors are opened, the demand for smugglers’ services and the opportunities for extortion may decline for good.

That day has not yet come, however. The 1,450 appointments per day available for migrants to make on Customs and Border Protection’s new app seem insufficient to meet the enormous migrant demand. Reports have it that many migrants are bottled up on the way to the US between Mexico and Panama. Despite June’s drop in border encounters, the illegal economy nurtured by American migration deterrence will live on.

In other words, American policy will keep funding the bad guys.

