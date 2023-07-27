A.O. Smith: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $157 million.
The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $960.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $971.2 million.
A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.75 billion to $3.83 billion.
A.O. Smith shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 27% in the last 12 months.
