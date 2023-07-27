AbbVie: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.02 billion.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.87 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.52 billion.
AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.90 to $11.10 per share.
AbbVie shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has decreased nearly 6% in the last 12 months.
_____
