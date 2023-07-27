AbbVie: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.02 billion. On a per-share basis, the North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.91 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.87 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.52 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.90 to $11.10 per share.

AbbVie shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has decreased nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

