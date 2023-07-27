Acadia Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $72.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The provider of inpatient behavioral health care services posted revenue of $731.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $707.1 million.

Acadia Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.86 billion to $2.9 billion.

Acadia Healthcare shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $73.38, a decline of 6.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACHC

