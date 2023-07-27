Acadia Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $72.3 million.
The provider of inpatient behavioral health care services posted revenue of $731.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $707.1 million.
Acadia Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.86 billion to $2.9 billion.
Acadia Healthcare shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $73.38, a decline of 6.5% in the last 12 months.
