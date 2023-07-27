Agco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. — DULUTH, Ga. — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $319.2 million.
The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $3.82 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.
Agco expects full-year earnings to be $15.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $14.7 billion.
Agco shares have declined slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 37% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGCO