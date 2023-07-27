Agco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DULUTH, Ga. — DULUTH, Ga. — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $319.2 million. The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $4.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.29 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.72 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $3.82 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

Agco expects full-year earnings to be $15.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $14.7 billion.

Agco shares have declined slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGCO

Gift this article Gift Article