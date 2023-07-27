AllianceBernstein: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $60.6 million.
AllianceBernstein shares have decreased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.91, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.
