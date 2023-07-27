Altisource Portfolio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its second quarter.
The real estate services firm posted revenue of $35.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.2 million.
Altisource Portfolio shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 50% in the last 12 months.
