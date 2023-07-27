The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Altisource Portfolio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 27, 2023 at 7:37 a.m. EDT

GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Duchy Of Luxembourg, Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The real estate services firm posted revenue of $35.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.2 million.

Altisource Portfolio shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 50% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASPS

