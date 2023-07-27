GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Duchy Of Luxembourg, Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 68 cents per share.