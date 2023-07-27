AEP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COLUMBUS, Ohio — American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $521.2 million. The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.13 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.37 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.69 billion.

AEP expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.19 to $5.39 per share.

AEP shares have decreased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has declined 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEP

