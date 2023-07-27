Ameris Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $62.6 million.
The bank posted revenue of $389.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $276.9 million, beating Street forecasts.
Ameris Bancorp shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $41.58, a drop of 9% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABCB