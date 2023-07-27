Ameris Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $62.6 million. The Atlanta-based bank said it had earnings of 91 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $389.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $276.9 million, beating Street forecasts.

Ameris Bancorp shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $41.58, a drop of 9% in the last 12 months.

