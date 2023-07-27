Amerisafe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DERIDDER, La. — DERIDDER, La. — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $15.6 million.
The insurance provider posted revenue of $75.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $73.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.3 million.
Amerisafe shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $55.70, a climb of 15% in the last 12 months.
