AptarGroup: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $83.1 million.
The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $895.9 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.23 to $1.31.
AptarGroup shares have climbed slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $119.14, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATR