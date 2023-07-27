AptarGroup: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $83.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.23 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $895.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.23 to $1.31.

AptarGroup shares have climbed slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $119.14, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

