Arthur J. Gallagher: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $234.5 million. The Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.90 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The insurance and risk-management company posted revenue of $2.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.41 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.35 billion.

Arthur J. Gallagher shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $217.15, a rise of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AJG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AJG

