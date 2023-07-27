Arthur J. Gallagher: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $234.5 million.
The insurance and risk-management company posted revenue of $2.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.41 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.35 billion.
Arthur J. Gallagher shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $217.15, a rise of 25% in the last 12 months.
