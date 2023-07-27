Boston Beer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON — BOSTON — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $58 million.
The brewer posted revenue of $641.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $603.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $598.8 million.
Boston Beer expects full-year earnings to be $6 to $10 per share.
