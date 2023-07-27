Boyd: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — LAS VEGAS — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $192.5 million. The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.58 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $917 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $890.7 million.

Boyd shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $69.89, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.

