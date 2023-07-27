Boyd: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS — LAS VEGAS — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $192.5 million.
The casino operator posted revenue of $917 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $890.7 million.
Boyd shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $69.89, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.
