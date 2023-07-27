Bread Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $48 million.
The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $952 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $405,000.
Bread Financial shares have fallen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.
