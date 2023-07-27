Bread Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $48 million. On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.27 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $952 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $405,000.

Bread Financial shares have fallen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.

