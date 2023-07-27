Bristol Myers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.07 billion. The New York-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.75 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.23 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.81 billion.

Bristol Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.35 to $7.65 per share.

Bristol Myers shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 19%. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.

