Byline Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $26.1 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $121.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $90.5 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89 million.
Byline Bancorp shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.29, a decrease of 20% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BY