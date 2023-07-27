Carpenter: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA — PHILADELPHIA — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $38.4 million.
The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $758.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $56.4 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.
_____
