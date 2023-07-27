Carpenter: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — PHILADELPHIA — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $38.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 78 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $758.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56.4 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.

