Carrier Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $199 million. The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.99 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.77 billion.

Carrier Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

Carrier Global shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 43% in the last 12 months.

