Carrier Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $199 million.
The company posted revenue of $5.99 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.77 billion.
Carrier Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.
Carrier Global shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 43% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARR