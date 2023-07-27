Casella: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RUTLAND, Vt. — RUTLAND, Vt. — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.5 million.
The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $289.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298 million.
Casella expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion.
