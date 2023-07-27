CBRE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $201.4 million.
The provider of real estate investment management services posted revenue of $7.72 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.56 billion.
CBRE shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 8% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRE