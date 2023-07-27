CBRE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — DALLAS — CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $201.4 million. The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The provider of real estate investment management services posted revenue of $7.72 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.56 billion.

CBRE shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRE

Gift this article Gift Article