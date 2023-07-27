CenterPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $118 million.
The energy delivery company posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.
CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.50 per share.
