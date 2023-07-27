Cimpress: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $28.8 million.
The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $788.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $782.1 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $186 million, or $7.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.08 billion.
