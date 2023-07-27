Cimpress: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $28.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Dundalk County Louth, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $1.08. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $788.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $782.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $186 million, or $7.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.08 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

