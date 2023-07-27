The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Cincinnati Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
July 27, 2023 at 4:49 p.m. EDT

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $534 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $3.38. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.21 per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.17 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CINF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CINF

Loading...