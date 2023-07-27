Cincinnati Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $534 million.
The insurer posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.17 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.
