CMS Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. — JACKSON, Mich. — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $198 million.
The energy company posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.
CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.06 to $3.12 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMS