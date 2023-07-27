Crocs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $212.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $3.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.59 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.98 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Crocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.07 to $3.15.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.83 to $12.22 per share, with revenue ranging from $4 billion to $4.07 billion.

