Crocs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $212.4 million.
The footwear company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Crocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.07 to $3.15.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.83 to $12.22 per share, with revenue ranging from $4 billion to $4.07 billion.
